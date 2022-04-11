New Trailer for New Zealand Sci-Fi Fantasy Film 'The Peacemakers'

"The fabric of the universe hangs by a very thin thread." Wild Eye Releasing has unveiled the official US trailer for a wacky, homemade sci-fi comedy from New Zealand called The Peacemakers. This is actually made by a Russian filmmaker named Svyatoslav Nikitin, who doesn't have any other credits of note before. In the film, two mysterious figures arrive on earth to hunt down a renegade and determine the fate of the planet. The tagline: "Saving the galaxy, one sh**hole at a time." There's some clever style with their outfits and a few impressive low budget VFX shots, but overall this seems a bit lackluster. Starring Noah Paul, Rick Didham, Kylah Carree, and Thomas MacKinnon. I'll admit that everything about this makes me curious (especially as a sci-fi geek) but this is such a bad trailer it almost makes me not interested. Oh well.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Svyatoslav Nikitin's The Peacemakers, direct from YouTube:

Two masked extraterrestrial figures arrive on Earth with a covert mission to complete. The success of this mission is under threat when a dangerous rogue scout and her accomplices close in. Will they beat the odds or will they land in deeper trouble than they bargained for? The Peacemakers is written and directed and produced by Russian filmmaker Svyatoslav Nikitin, making his feature film directorial debut with this project. Made by Summer Hill Entertainment. The film originally premiered in New Zealand back in 2021, but it hasn't shown up anywhere else yet. Wild Eye Releasing has debuted Nikitin's The Peacemakers direct-to-VOD in the US already - it's available to watch online now. Thoughts? Anyone want to watch this?