New Trailer for 'Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge' Horror Sequel

"You can't kill pure evil." Shudder has revealed an official trailer for the fun horror anthology feature Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge, a sequel to first Scare Package series that opened in 2020. This next one is set to start streaming on Shudder later in December. When horror guru Rad Chad Buckley's funeral turns into an elaborate series of hilarious death traps based on his favorite scary films, the guests must band together and use the rules of horror to survive the bloody game. The full cast includes Jeremy King, Zoe Graham, Rich Sommer, Kelli Maroney, Shakira Ja'nai Paye, Graham Skipper, Maria Olsen, and Byron Brown. This looks much funnier than it does scary, though there's ton of crazy gore and blood to be disgusted by anyway. And if you haven't seen the original, maybe it's time for a double feature to enjoy both.

A continuation of the horror anthology series that originally kicked off with Scare Package (2020). When horror guru Rad Chad Buckley's funeral turns into an elaborate series of death traps centered around Chad's favorite films, the guests must band together and use the rules of horror to survive the bloody game. This scary anthology film features five different segments in total: Rad Chad's Revenge directed by Aaron B. Koontz; Welcome to the 90's directed by Alexandra Barreto; The Night He Came Back Again Part VI - The Night She Came Back directed by Anthony Cousins; Special Edition directed by Jed Shepherd; We're So Dead directed by Rachele Wiggins. Scare Package is a horror anthology franchise created by filmmakers Aaron B. Koontz (director of Camera Obscura, The Pale Door, and many other shorts) and Cameron Burns (writer of Camera Obscura, The Pale Door, and many other shorts). This first premiered at FrightFest 2022 a few months ago. Shudder will unveil the Scare Package II anthology film streaming directly on Shudder starting December 22nd, 2022 this month. Who wants to watch this?