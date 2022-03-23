New Trailer for Sergei Loznitsa's 'Donbass' Film About Eastern Ukraine

"What's happening here?" Film Movement has revealed a new US trailer for a Russian-Ukranian film called Donbass, made by the filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa. This originally premiered in 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival, but is now being given a re-release due to the war in Ukraine and Russia's attack on this innocent country. Loznitsa is a Ukrainian filmmaker, but has been caught up in a bit of controversy recently because he has made many of his movies in Russia. Though many of them are criticizing Russia and the politics of the Putin regime, the Ukrainian Film Academy kicked him out anyway. In this black comedy set in eastern Ukraine, society begins to degrade as the effects of propaganda and manipulation begin to surface in this post-truth era. Loznitsa's Donbass film is about the Donbass region in Ukraine that was invaded and taken over back in another war in 2014. It's getting a theatrical re-release in the US starting this April as a way to bring more attention to the atrocities happening in Ukraine - which have been happening for years already.

Here's the latest US trailer (+ new poster) for Sergei Loznitsa's Donbass, direct from YouTube:

In the Donbass, a region of Eastern Ukraine, a hybrid war takes place, involving an open armed conflict alongside killings and robberies on a mass scale perpetrated by separatist gangs. In the Donbass, war is called peace, propaganda is uttered as truth and hatred is declared to be love. Life suffused with fear and suspicion; what is real and what is fake news? Donbass, ultimately, is not a tale of one region, one country or one political system. It is about a world lost in post-truth and fake identities. It is about each and every one of us. Ukraine's official submission to the 91st Academy Awards. Donbass is both written and directed by acclaimed Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa, director of the films My Joy, In the Fog, A Gentle Creature, and the doc Babi Yar. Context plus plenty of other doc films previously. This initially premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival where it won the Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize. Film Movement is re-releasing Donbass in select US theaters (NY & LA to start then nationwide) on April 8th, 2022 this spring.