New Trailer for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' - More Fun Stuff Version

"Catch it on the big screen!" Sony debuted a 15-sec spot for the upcoming theatrical re-release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been dubbed the "More Fun Stuff Version." As we all know, No Way Home first opened in December 2021 and made tons of money because it brings back the two other Spider-Men using the Multiverse concept (spoiler! but we all knew it). Apparently many fans thought this movie was too dark and moody and depressing, expecting more fun high school stuff, which isn't as prevalant since the series has evolved. But Disney caved to their demands and has added 11 minutes of "fun stuff" footage back in for this theatrical re-release starting September 2nd. Why now and not in December again? I guess it's the only time theaters have extra space as the fall gets very crowded with new releases. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, with Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, J. B. Smoove, Martin Starr, J.K. Simmons, along with the legacy villains Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina; plus appearances by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. I don't know, I think the movie was fine as it was.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Spider-Man: No Way Home is once again directed by American filmmaker Jon Watts, who previously directed Spider-Man: Homecoming & Far From Home, as well as the films Cop Car and Clown. The screenplay is written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers (also of Far From Home), once again based on the Marvel comic book by Stan Lee (RIP) and Steve Ditko. These Spider-Man movies are made in association with Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures and Pascal Pictures. It's produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Sony opened Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters on December 17th, 2021 last year. This new "Fun Stuff Version" will be re-released in theaters nationwide starting on September 2nd.