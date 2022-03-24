New Trailer for 'Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director's Edition'

"I am convinced we are inside a living machine." Paramount Pictures has revealed a new trailer for the 4K streaming re-release of the classic sci-fi Star Trek: The Motion Picture. This new version, dubbed "The Director's Edition", was originally finished and updated by filmmaker Robert Wise in 2001 before he passed away in 2005. He revisited the film to refine the edit and enhance the visual effects, updating them for a more modern look. It was released then only on DVD, but never in full HD until now. Originally released in 1979, Star Trek: The Motion Picture became the fourth highest grossing movie of the year and earned three Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, and Best Original Score. Featuring William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan. This really does look better than ever before! This trailer makes me want to revisit this as soon as it's out on Paramount+ for streaming this spring - a classic sci-fi movie that still rocks.

New re-release trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture - The Director's Edition, from YouTube:

The U.S.S. Enterprise boldly debuted on the big screen with the cast of the original Star Trek series, with: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan. Meticulously restored and remastered, with enhanced visual effects and state-of-the-art sound, this definitive vision of director Robert Wise has been optimized for a new generation of fans. When an unidentified alien intruder destroys three powerful Klingon cruisers, Admiral James T. Kirk (Shatner) returns to the helm of a newly transformed U.S.S. Enterprise to take command and confront an alien spacecraft of enormous power heading toward Earth. Star Trek: The Motion Picture is directed by iconic filmmaker Robert Wise - his second to last film before he retired from directing; he passed away in 2005. The film originally opened in December of 1979 in the US. The sci-fi classic will make its long-awaited debut exclusively on Paramount+ starting April 5th, 2022, in celebration of First Contact Day. The film will be streaming in 4K Ultra HD before the Blu-ray release later in September. Any big fans of this movie?