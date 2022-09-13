New Trailer for Star Wars Release Throwback '5-25-77' Indie Comedy

"How much do you want to be a director, Patrick?" "Do you NEED to be one?" MVD Entertainment has revealed a brand new official trailer for the Star Wars opening day movie 5-25-77, from filmmaker Patrick Read Johnson. Yes, this is the long lost, still-never-released (until now!!) nerdy Star Wars coming-of-age flick that has been in the works for more than a decade. We first posted a trailer for it back in 2009, when it was still called simply '77, now it's ready to shine all these years later. 5-25-77 is a coming-of-age comedy inspired by the true story of a nerdy, alienated, hopeful filmmaker named Pat Johnson about growing up, falling in love, and becoming the very first fan of the movie that changed everything, Star Wars. Starring John Francis Daley as Pat Johnson, with Austin Pendleton, Colleen Camp, Neil Flynn, and Justin Mentell. I've been waiting to watch this!! I'm so glad it's finally opening as we've been reporting on it since 2009. This time it really feels like the final, FINAL debut is happening. On VOD this October - check it out.

Here's the new 2022 official trailer (+ poster) for Patrick Read Johnson's film 5-25-77, from YouTube:

Alienated, hopeful filmmaker Pat Johnson's (John Francis Daley) epic true story of growing up in rural Illinois, falling in love, and becoming the first fan of the movie that changed everything - Star Wars. The film's title stems from the summer of 1977 release date of the original Star Wars film, with this year being its 45th anniversary. 5-25-77 is both written & directed by American filmmaker Patrick Read Johnson, who also made the feature The Genesis Code after originally directing this one years ago, as well as Spaced Invaders and Angus. Produced by Gary Kurtz (Star Wars, American Graffiti - his final film before passing away in 2018), Fred Roos, and Leigh Jones. In collaboration with Filmio Original Pictures. This was initially supposed to premiere way back in 2009, after filming in 2004, but that never happened. The finished film will now show at the 2022 DTLA Film Festival this month. MVD Entertainment Group will finally debut 5-25-77 in select US theaters on September 23rd, 2022, then on VOD starting on October 11th this fall.