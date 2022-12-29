New Trailer for Swedish Artist Biopic Film 'Hilma' About Hilma af Klint

"We can still trust in the presence of the spirits. They surround us, and are always willing to communicate with us." Juno Films in the US has revealed a new official trailer for a biopic film called Hilma, made by director Lasse Hallström. It's a Swedish film but most of it is in English anyway. We also posted a trailer a few months ago for it UK release. It will open starting in April in the US. The film explores the incredible life of Swedish artist Hilma af Klint, who is now widely recognized as one of the Western world's first abstract artists. A story about an unwavering search for the truth about humanity and the universe at a time when men made all the rules.Exploring the enigmatic life of Hilma af Klint (1862-1944), whose unconventional and highly spiritual art remained fairly unknown for decades. Starring Lena Olin, Lily Cole, and Tora Hallström, along with "Game of Thrones'" Tom Wlaschiha and "Mr. Robot's" Martin Wallström. This looks like a really beautiful film about the life of an artist, and how she persevered despite all the challenges.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ original poster) for Lasse Hallström's Hilma, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first UK trailer for Lasse Hallström's Hilma film right here, for even more footage.

Follows Hilma af Klint as she grows up as a curious and scientifically-interested young girl, eagerly looking for the wisdom of life & death. After her beloved sister dies a tragic death, Hilma feels a deepened sense for spiritual and philosophical ideas. While attending the Royal Academy of Fine Arts, she meets a circle of female artists that share her passion. Together they found "The Five" and create occult practices in an attempt to communicate with the spirits of the higher world. Eventually, her search for the higher realms is rewarded and she manages to convey the spiritual world through painting, leaving her with a painting that is unlike anything else in the art world. She convinced her five companions to join her in her vision, creating a spiritual house full of spirit-guided artwork, in a spiral-shaped building. However, the world proves it is not ready yet to understand the gravity and pioneering character of Hilma's paintings…

Hilma is both written and directed by Oscar-nominated Swedish filmmaker Lasse Hallström, director of many films including A Guy and a Gal, Father To Be, The Rooster, My Life as a Dog, The Children of Noisy Village, What's Eating Gilbert Grape, The Cider House Rules, Chocolat, The Shipping News, The Hoax, Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, Safe Haven, Hundred-Foot Journey, Hachi: A Dog's Tale, A Dog's Purpose, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms most recently. Produced by Helena Danielsson, Lasse Hallström, and Sigurjon Sighvatsson. This already opened in the UK in the fall. Juno will release Hallström's Hilma in select US theaters starting on April 14th, 2023 in the spring. For info on the debut, visit their official site.