New Trailer for Swedish Film 'The Emigrants' About Moving to the US

"We found it! We found our home." Signature Entertainment in the UK has revealed a new official trailer for The Emigrants, a Swedish drama adapted from a novel about Swedish immigrants moving to America in the 1800s. The film already opened last year in Sweden, and will be available to watch in the UK in August, but there's no US date yet. Perhaps because this one is about how America isn't exactly the "idyllic paradise promised" and land of dreams, especially for immigrants. And who in America wants to see a movie about that?! Ha. Based on the book by Vilhelm Moberg (published in 1949) depicting a few people emigrating from Sweden to the United States in the 1840 - early 1850. Starring Sofia Helin, Gustaf Skarsgard, Tove Lo, Lisa Carlehed, and Díana Bermudez. This is an epic trailer with that M83 song, plus all the sweeping Terrence Malick-esque cinematography. But it's still hard to tell if this'll actually be any good? Have a look.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ official poster) for Erik Poppe's The Emigrants, direct from YouTube:

A poverty stricken family chooses to escape Sweden and go to America, in hopes of finding a better and more prosperous life. What follows is a journey full of treacherous danger, grueling travels, and pressure of facing a new life in a strange land. Despite their struggles, they are determined to fit, but are plagued by the fear that this new land may not be the idyllic paradise promised. The Emigrants, originally known as Utvandrarna in Swedish, is directed by the acclaimed Norwegian filmmaker Erik Poppe, director of the films Bunch of Five, Hawaii Oslo, Troubled Water, 1000 Times Good Night, The King's Choice, and Utøya: July 22 previously, plus the doc Per Fugelli: Siste Resept. The screenplay is by Anna Bache-Wiig and Siv Rajendram Eliassen, adapted from Vilhelm Moberg's novel. This initially opened in Sweden in late 2021 last year, and also played in other countries earlier this year. Signature Ent. will debut Poppe's The Emigrants direct-to-VOD in the UK only starting August 1st, 2022. No US release date has been set yet. Interested?