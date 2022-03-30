New Trailer for 'The Nameless Days' Horror About Border Crossing

"It's not that long ’till sunrise." Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official US trailer for an indie horror titled The Nameless Days, about the extremely dangerous act of crossing the border. Made by filmmakers filmmakers Andrew Mecham & Mattew Whedon (Behind You) this is arriving on VOD to watching starting in April. On the border between United States and Mexico, once every 20 years, there are days that locals call timelessness. At this time the gods, to whom the ancient Mayan tribes made sacrifices, descend to earth to take human souls. In the film, young immigrant Rahui and his pregnant sister are attacked and separated by a demonic spirit as they embark on a dangerous trek across the U.S. border. Starring Ally Ioannides, Charles Halford, Alejandro Akara, and Ambyr Mishelle. It's a good twist to see horror worked into the horrifying border crossing stories, although this otherwise seems like a fairly generic supernatural film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mecham & Whedon's The Nameless Days, direct from YouTube:

Young immigrant Rahui and his pregnant sister are attacked and separated by a demonic spirit as they embark on a dangerous trek across the U.S. border. Injured but determined to survive, Rahui must rescue his sister before the demon takes the one thing she was denied in life–a baby. The Nameless Days is both written and directed by filmmakers Andrew Mecham & Mattew Whedon, their second feature film after making Behind You previously. Produced by Craig L. Steiner, and co-produced by Larissa Beck. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will debut Mecham & Whedon's The Nameless Days in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 1st, 2022 this spring. Who's interested?