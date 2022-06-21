New Trailer for 'This Much I Know To Be True' Nick Cave Music Doc

"You have discovered that the veil that separates your ordered life from disarray is wafer thin." Mubi has revealed another official trailer for the fascinating music performance documentary This Much I Know To Be True, the follow-up from filmmaker Andrew Dominik and their doc One More Time with Feeling from 2016. Similar in concept, but different - this one is shot in color. This new music film explores the creative relationship and songs from Nick Cave and Warren Ellis' latest two studio albums, "Ghosteen" and "Carnage". It premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and already opened first in theaters back in May. The doc will be streaming on Mubi's platform this summer. In this document of their first ever performances of these albums, filmed in spring 2021 ahead of the UK tour, we observe the two, accompanied by singers and string quartet, as they nurture each song into existence. The film features a special appearance by close friend and long-term collaborator, Marianne Faithfull. It looks quite profound and visually stunning, might be worth turning up the volume and enjoying it one evening with your friends.

Mubi's official trailer for Andrew Dominik's doc This Much I Know To Be True, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the original trailer for Dominik's This Much I Know To Be True right here for another look.

Shot in colour by Andrew Dominik and with cinematography by Robbie Ryan, This Much I Know To Be True is a companion piece to Dominik’s 2016 film One More Time with Feeling. It reaches into the deep friendship and personal relationship between Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, something glimpsed in the 2014 Cave pseudo-documentary, 20,000 Days on Earth. The film will prove to be another significant moment in the journeys of musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, capturing the mood and spirit of the pair as they move through a new, optimistic phase. This Much I Know To Be True is a music doc directed by New Zealand filmmaker Andrew Dominik, director of the other Nick Cave doc One More Time with Feeling previously, as well as the films Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James, and Killing Them Softly. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. The doc film will be streaming on Mubi worldwide starting July 8th, 2022 coming soon. For more info, visit the film's official site. Who's ready?