New Trailer for UK Thriller 'Cordelia' with Antonia Campbell-Hughes

by
May 6, 2022
"Are you safe, Frank?" "Am I safe with you, Cordelia?" Screen Media Films has revealed the new US trailer for an indie psychological thriller from the UK titled Cordelia, which first premiered back in 2019. This already opened in the UK in 2020, but is only now getting an official US release this summer. Following an incident in her past, Cordelia now lives with her twin sister, Caroline, in their late father's basement flat in London. With her sister away for the weekend, Cordelia is left alone and overcome with paranoia. She starts to unravel and sink back into past traumas the more Frank tries to charm his way into her life, becoming a danger to herself and others. Sounds like it gets intense at the end. Antonia Campbell-Hughes stars as Cordelia, with Johnny Flynn, Catherine McCormack, Joel Fry, and Michael Gambon. Reviews state there's "a nightmarish quality to the world. Fantasy and dreams slip deliriously back & forth." Check it out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Adrian Shergold's Cordelia, direct from YouTube:

Cordelia (Antonia Campbell-Hughes), a young woman living in London, meets her mysterious, alluring neighbor Frank (Johnny Flynn) for the first time but quickly becomes suspicious of his motives. With her twin sister away for the weekend, Cordelia is alone and overcome with paranoia. She begins to unravel and sink back into past traumas the more Frank tries to charm his way into her life, becoming a danger to herself and others. Cordelia is directed by award-winning British filmmaker Adrian Shergold, director of the films Pierrepoint: The Last Hangman, Funny Cow, and Denmark previously, as well as a few short films and lots of TV work. The screenplay is written by Adrian Shergold & Antonia Campbell-Hughes. This initially premiered at the 2019 Dinard Film Festival in France a few years ago, and it opened in the UK in late 2020. Screen Media will debut Cordelia in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 20th, 2022.

