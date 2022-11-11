New Trailer for Wacky Animated 'Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman' Film

"No matter what you wish for, you can never be anything but yourself." The Match Factory has revealed an official promo trailer for an indie animated film titled Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman, marking the feature directorial debut of composer Pierre Földes. This premiered at the Annecy Film Festival and at TIFF this year, and has been released in France and Canada already, but nowhere else just yet. A lost cat, a giant talkative frog, and a tsunami help an unambitious bank employee, his frustrated wife, and a schizophrenic accountant to save Tokyo from an earthquake and find a meaning to their lives. It's based on the Haruki Murakami book of the same name. This sounds like a fascinating animated existential tale of identity and philosophy. The film's initial voice cast includes Marcello Arroyo, Michael Czyz, Zag Dorison, Pierre Földes, Jesse Noah Gruman, Katharine King So, John Vamvas, Nadia Verrucci, and Shoshana Wilder. This has a lovely style to it, and I must say I'm quite curious to watch the film. Check it out below.

Here's the trailer (+ French poster) for Pierre Földes' Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman, from YouTube:

A lost cat, a giant talkative frog and a tsunami help a bank employee without ambition, his frustrated wife and a schizophrenic accountant to save Tokyo from an earthquake and find a meaning to their lives. Blind Willow, Sleeping Woman, originally known as Saules Aveugles, Femme Endormie in French, is directed by French-American director Pierre Földes, also a composer now making his feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is also by Pierre Földes, based on six short stories by Haruki Murakami. Földes also composed the score. Featuring animation by Julien Maret. This initially premiered at the Annecy Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Toronto Film Festival this fall. It already opened in both France and Canada earlier in the summer this year. The Match Factory is handling international sales for the film - no other international release dates are set. Stay tuned for updates. First impression? Intrigued?