New Trailer for Wacky 'The Nan Movie' Comedy with Catherine Tate

"Don't you think you should be getting some rest?" Screen Media has revealed a new official US trailer for a wacky British comedy titled The Nan Movie, opening in the US later this month (in theaters + on VOD). Does anyone in the US even know who this "Nan" is or anything about her comedy? She is from a BBC spin-off series of specials following the character "Joannie Taylor" from the original sketch comedy series "The Catherine Tate Show". The movie is "an origin story that mixes Nan's present with her past where we finally find out what’s made her the cantankerous old b*****d she is today." She embarks on a roadtrip to Ireland with her grandson to make amends with her estranged sister. Catherine Tate stars, reprising her role as the "foul mouthed pensioner", with Matthew Horne, Pete Bennett, and Katherine Parkinson. This looks so uncomfortably annoying and extra unfunny, maybe it's just not for Americans? Watch out for Nan.

Here's the official US trailer for Josie Rourke's The Nan Movie, direct from Screen Media's YouTube:

You can rewatch the official UK trailer for Rourke's The Nan Movie here, for more kooky Nan antics.

Witness the return of Britain’s most beloved Nan! Catherine Tate's iconic character Nan hits the big screen as she goes on a wild road trip from London to Ireland joined by her grandson Jamie (Mathew Horne) to make amends with her estranged sister Nell (Katherine Parkinson). Militant vegan arsonists, raucous rugby teams, all night raves and crazed cops on motorbikes all make for a proper day out. The Nan Movie is directed by acclaimed British writer / filmmaker Josie Rourke, of the films Coriolanus, The Vote, and Mary Queen of Scots previously, as well as many stage productions in the UK. The screenplay is written by Brett Goldstein and Catherine Tate. Produced by Damian Jones. Warner Bros already released The Nan Movie in the UK & Ireland back in March earlier this year (watch the trailer). Screen Media Films will debut the British comedy in select US theaters + on VOD to watch starting July 22nd, 2022 this month. Anyone?