New UK Trailer for Action Film 'Death Pursuit' Starring Vinnie Jones

"If he's still alive… get him!!" Signature Entertainment in the UK has revealed an official UK trailer for an action thriller film titled Death Pursuit, also known as Bullet Proof. Both of these titles are generic and unexciting and don't offer any unique insight into what this film is about. A psychotic drug lord and his top hit man pursue the cantankerous thief who made off with his money and his beautiful wife. This Canadian production is described as "a full-throttle action thriller boasting jaw-dropping stunts and featuring action superstar Vinnie Jones." The film's director, James Clayton, plays the thief who pulls off a robbery of a lifetime but ends up with extra baggage. His only chance to escape is to drive. The cast also includes Lina Lecompte, Janvier Katabarwa, Philip Granger, and Gaston Morrison. It looks like more straight-to-VHS action trash right from a bargain bin in the 90s. Still have no idea how they keep making this junk.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ posters) for James Clayton's Death Pursuit, direct from YouTube:

A Thief (James Clayton) who only looks out for number one, finally pulls off his long-gestating heist: the robbery of psychotic crime lord named Temple (Vinnie Jones). The plan goes off without a hitch until he discovers a stowaway in his getaway car – Temple’s wife, Mia along with Temple’s elite assassin, the deadly and mysterious man known simply as The Frenchman, hot on their heels. The Thief is torn between disappearing with the money or taking a risky detour to help Mia escape her husband’s abusive grasp. But with Temple, The Frenchman, and their deadly convoy of goons in pursuit, they quickly discover the only way to get out alive is to drive out. Death Pursuit, also known as Bullet Proof, is directed by Canadian actor / producer James Clayton, making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Cooper Bibaud & Danny Mac; from a story by James Clayton, Cooper Bibaud & Danny Mac. Signature Ent. will debut Death Pursuit in the UK direct-to-VOD this September. There's still no US release set yet.