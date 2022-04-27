New UK Trailer for Australian Drama 'Nitram' with Caleb Landry Jones

"Utterly compelling." Picturehouse in the UK has debuted a new UK trailer for the Australian film Nitram, an eerie an unsettling true story about a deranged individual. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year, where Caleb Landry Jones won the Best Actor prize. The drama is about a young man named Nitram, and the occurrences leading up to the 1996 Port Arthur mass shooting on Tasmania (the worst in Australia) in their attempt to understand why and how the atrocity occurred. The title is a reference to the name of the actual person, following him in the last few months leading up to the incident. Caleb Landry Jones stars as Nitram, with a cast including Essie Davis, Anthony LaPaglia, Judy Davis, and Sean Keenan. The film opens in the UK starting July 1st, and is already playing in select US theaters right now (here's the US trailer). This UK trailer is just a rehash of the festival teaser with some UK quotes over it.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ new UK poster) for Justin Kurzel's Nitram, direct from YouTube:

You can also view the official US trailer for Justin Kurzel's Nitram here to see even more footage.

Nitram (Caleb Landry-Jones) still lives with his mother (Judy Davis) and father (Anthony LaPaglia) in suburban Australia in the Mid 1990s. He lives a life of isolation and frustration at never being able to fit in. That is until he unexpectedly finds a close friend in a reclusive heiress, Helen (Essie Davis). However, when that friendship meets its tragic end, and Nitram's loneliness and anger grow, he begins a slow descent into a nightmare that culminates in the most nihilistic and heinous of acts. Nitram is directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel, director of the films The Snowtown Murders, Macbeth, Assassin's Creed, and True History of the Kelly Gang previously. The screenplay is written by Shaun Grant. Produced by Nick Batzias, Shaun Grant, Justin Kurzel, and Virginia Whitwell. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year playing in the Main Competition. It also played at the Melbourne Film Festival. IFC Films will debut Nitram in select US theaters + on AMC+ / VOD starting March 30th, 2022.