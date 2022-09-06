New UK Trailer for 'Control' One Room Sci-Fi Thriller with Sara Mitich

"Why are you doing this?!" Signature Ent. in the UK has released another official UK trailer for this indie sci-fi supernatural thriller titled Control, from filmmaker James Mark. It's opening the very same week in the UK as in the US - at the end of September. The film is a "tense mashup between Cube and Lucy" as the main girl has some kind of superpowers. This actually looks pretty damn cool. Locked in a mysterious room and commanded by an unknown voice, Eileen must complete several tasks in order to save her daughter's life. As the tests and the stakes intensify to the point where succeeding seems impossible, Eileen discovers unexpected skills. Armed with new confidence and powerful force, alone against an army, she plans a daring escape. Actress Sara Mitich (from "Star Trek: Discovery") stars as Eileen, along with George Tchortov and Evie Loiselle. As a sci-fi geek, I have to watch this when it's out soon. Looks like it might be good fun?

A mother locked inside of a stark room is tasked by an unknown voice to complete increasingly difficult challenges if she wants to save her daughter’s life. As the frequency and intensity of the tasks threaten to overwhelm her, she must piece together half-remembered chapters of her life before imprisonment if she wants to secure her freedom, rescue her child, and escape this waking nightmare. Control is an intensely thrilling sci-fi mystery that will keep you guessing until the final moments. Control is directed by stuntman / filmmaker James Mark, director of the movies Kill Order, On the Ropes, and Enhanced previously, as well as lots of stunt and fight choreography work. The screenplay is written by James Mark and Matthew Nayman. Produced by Bruno Marino; co-produced by Tony Del Rio. Saban Films will debut Control in select US theaters on September 23rd, 2022, then on VOD starting September 27th coming soon. Intrigued?