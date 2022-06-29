New UK Trailer for Disappearance Thriller 'The Stranger in Our Bed'

"We have to make sacrifices… but it has its rewards." Signature Entertainment has revealed an official UK trailer for the indie thriller The Stranger in Our Bed, arriving in the UK to watch later in September. "Prepare for Britain's answer to Gone Girl." Feeling trapped in her controlling marriage to wealthy husband Tom, Charlotte Carlisle begins an affair with another man, who one day mysteriously disappears without a trace. Behind her husband's back, she secretly begins an investigation, teaming up with her lover's sister Becki to uncover the truth behind what happened. It quickly becomes clear that nothing is at it seems, and after becoming witnesses to a murder, the two become entangled in a dark, twisted game of cat-and-mouse. Starring Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Emily Berrington, Terri Dwyer, Andi Osho, Bart Edwards, and Nina Wadia. This looks like a made-for-TV crime thriller with some mediocre performances – if that's your jam.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Giles Alderson's The Stranger in Our Bed, from YouTube:

Charlotte is feeling trapped in her marriage to a wealthy and controlling husband. She begins an affair with another man, who one day mysteriously disappears without a trace. Behind her husband’s back, she secretly begins an investigation into his disappearance, teaming up with her lover’s sister to uncover the truth behind what happened. It quickly becomes clear that nothing is as it seems, and after becoming a witnesses to a murder, the two become entangled in a dark and twisted game of cat-and-mouse. With the bodies piling up, Charlotte must uncover what’s really going on – before it’s too late. The Stranger in Our Bed is directed by English filmmaker Giles Alderson, director of the films The Dare and Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot previously, plus tons of shorts and some TV work. Based on the best-selling book by Samantha Lee Howe. Signature Ent. will debut the thriller in the UK direct-to-VOD starting September 5th, 2022. No US release date has been set yet - stay tuned for more updates. Anyone curious about this?