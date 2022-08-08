Official UK Trailer for Intriguing Polish Vacation Drama 'Silent Land'

"We did everything we could, right?" Modern Films in the UK has revealed an official UK trailer for Silent Land, a Polish drama set on an Italian island. This originally premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year, and it has been showing at many fests including Zurich, Chicago, Göteborg, Thessaloniki, and at the New Horizons Film Festival in Poland. A perfect couple rents a holiday home on a sunny Italian island. The reality does not live up to their expectations when they find out the pool is broken. Ignorant of the fact that the island faces a water shortage, they ask to fix it. The presence of a stranger invades the couple's idea of safety and starts a chain of events, which makes them act irrationally, leading them to the darkest place in their relationship. The film stars Dobromir Dymecki, Agnieszka Żulewska, Jean Marc Barr, Alma Jodorowsky, and Marcello Romolo. Definitely looks like it has shades of Antonioni and Haneke, as one of the critic quotes in this trailer points out. I'm very curious to see how this story plays out with this couple.

Here's the official UK trailer for Aga Woszczynska's Silent Land, direct from Modern Films' YouTube:

A young couple rents a holiday home on a sunny Italian island. What they find, however, does not meet their expectations. Turns out the garden pool is broken. Anna and Adam, despite the fact that the island is struggling with a lack of water, hire a worker to repair the pool for them. The constant presence of a stranger violates their sense of security and starts a chain of events that triggers irrational instincts in them and leads them to the darkest point in their relationship. Silent Land, also known as Cicha Ziemia in Polish, is directed by Polish filmmaker Aga Woszczynska (aka Agnieszka Woszczynska), now making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jaksa Litwin and Agnieszka Woszczynska. This initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year. The film is still playing at festivals and has no official release date (in UK or US) set yet - stay tuned. Anyone intrigued?