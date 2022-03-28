New UK Trailer for Superb Generational Drama 'Murina' from Croatia

"What secrets are you hiding?" Modern Films UK has revealed an official trailer for Murina, an excellent film from Croatia marking the feature directorial debut of Croatian filmmaker Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Director's Fortnight sidebar. A teenage girl decides to replace her controlling father with his wealthy foreign friend during a weekend trip to the Adriatic Sea, causing turmoil. She hopes that this will help her escape her life at home for something more, but it doesn't go as planned. I saw this film at the Toronto Film Festival last year and LOVED it. It's absolutely gorgeous - not only the cinematography (including some great underwater scenes) but the story about a young woman pushing back against her traditionalist parents and figuring out her own way in this modern world. I can't recommend it enough. Starring Gracija Filipovic, Danica Curcic, Leon Lucev, Cliff Curtis, and Jonas Smulders. Not the best trailer for this film but I hope some of you see it anyway.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic's Murina, direct from YouTube:

Tensions rise between restless teenager Julija (Gracija Filipovic) and her oppressive father Ante when an old family friend arrives at their Croatian island home. As Ante (Leon Lucev) attempts to broker a life-changing deal, their tranquil yet isolated existence leaves Julija wanting more from this influential visitor, who provides a taste of liberation over a weekend laid bare to desire and violence. Murina is directed by the Croatian filmmaker Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic & Frank Graziano, from a story by Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Directors' Fortnight section, and it also played at the Toronto Film Festival. Modern Films will debut Murina in UK cinemas on April 8th, 2022. There's still no US release date set yet - stay tuned. Interested?