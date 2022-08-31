New UK Trailer for 'The Last Victim' Western Starring Ron Perlman

"Someone else was here?" "Did she see anything…?" "Yep." Signature Ent. has released their own UK trailer for The Last Victim, described as a "neo-Western thriller" about a small town sheriff chasing outlaws. It already opened in the US a few months ago, but why not another trailer since it looks like a solid film. The Last Victim is a small town crime thriller set in the American southwest, following Sheriff Hickey who is trying to solve the worst case he has seen in his jurisdiction, likely caused by a violent local gang led by a fearsome criminal. When a young professor and her husband cross paths with the gang, they are drawn into a chain of vengeance where morality is ambiguous and survival is the only priority. The thriller stars Ali Larter, Ron Perlman, Ralph Ineson, Kyle Schmid, Tahmoh Penikett, and Tom Stevens. This film doesn't seem too bad and might end up being an engaging watch, especially with Ron Perlman in the lead.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ poster) for Naveen A. Chathapuram's The Last Victim, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first US trailer for Chathapuram's film The Last Victim here to see even more footage.

In this stylized neo-western thriller, a group of modern-day outlaws along with their terrifying leader are pursued by a local sheriff (Ron Perlman), after committing a horrific crime in a desolate southwest town. When a professor (Ali Larter) and her husband cross paths with the criminals, everyone is drawn into a spiral of violence and retribution where morality becomes ambiguous, and survival is the only option. The Last Victim is directed by Indian filmmaker Naveen A. Chathapuram, making his directorial debut after producing some movies and a TV series previously. The screenplay is written by Ashley James Louis; based on a story by Naveen A. Chathapuram & Doc Justin. This premiered at the 2021 Oldenburg Film Festival last fall. Decal already released The Last Victim in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 13th, 2022 earlier this year. It will also open in UK cinemas later this fall - out on VOD soon. Who still wants to watch?