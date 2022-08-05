New UK Trailer for 'Wildhood' About an Indigenous Teen on a Journey

"She ran away… Why didn't she take me with her?" Peccadillo Pictures from the UK has revealed a new official UK trailer for an indie film titled Wildhood from Canada, which is already out on VOD in the US. It's opening in the UK this September and we never posted the trailer for it, so why not feature this now - because it looks very good. This premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival last year. Two brothers – Link and Travis – embark on a journey to find their birth mother after their abusive father had lied for years about her whereabouts; along the way, they reconnect with their own Indigenous heritage and make a new friend. As a close bond begins to form between Link and Pasmay, Link learns to come to terms with his own complex heritage, identity and sexuality. Starring Phillip Lewitski, Joshua Odjick, Michael Greyeyes, Steve Lund, Joel Thomas Hynes, Avery Winters-Anthony, and Savonna Spracklin. Yeah it looks quite impressive, a coming-of-age story that delves deep into identity and heritage and much more. Enjoy.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Bretten Hannam's Wildhood, direct from YouTube:

Escaping an abusive father with his younger half-brother in tow, the rebellious Link (Philip Lewitski) flees his trailer park home in search of his mother and a fresh start. On the way he meets Pasmay (Joshua Odjick), an indigenous two-spirit teenager who joins them as they travel across Mi’kmaq territory in rural Nova Scotia. As a close bond begins to form with Pasmay, Link learns to come to terms with his own complex heritage, racial identity and sexuality. Beautifully shot in stunning eastern Canada, Bretten Hannam’s finely crafted film is a critically acclaimed and sensitively observed tale of first love and self-acceptance. Wildhood is both written and directed by Mi'kmaq / Canadian filmmaker Bretten Hannam, his second feature after directing North Mountain previously, as well as many other shorts. This initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto and Vancouver Film Festivals last year. The film is already out in the US this June. Peccadillo will debut Wildhood in UK cinemas + on VOD starting September 2nd, 2022. Who's in?