New US Trailer for Anxiety Horror Comedy 'All My Friends Hate Me'

"Everyone's being mean, and I don't know what's going on…" Super LTD has revealed an official trailer for a UK horror comedy film titled All My Friends Hate Me, marking the feature debut of director Andrew Gaynord. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and stopped by the London Film Festival in the fall. Pete is cautiously excited about reuniting with his college crew for a birthday weekend. But, one by one, his friends slowly turn against him. Is he being punished, or is he paranoid, or is he part of some sick joke? From co-writers Tom Stourton and Tom Palmer comes this dark comedy-horror mash-up for anyone who's ever experienced social anxiety and lived to tell about it. Terrifying! Tom Stourton stars along with Georgina Campbell, Joshua McGuire, Antonia Clarke, Charly Clive, Kieran Hodgson, Dustin Demri-Burns, Christopher Fairbank, and Graham Dickson. This looks utterly horrifying - have fun.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Gaynord's All My Friends Hate Me, from YouTube:

It's Pete's birthday and the old gang from college are throwing him a party out in the country. During what's meant to be a joyful reunion, Pete finds himself increasingly unnerved by his friends' inside jokes and snarky comments. As the atmosphere goes from awkward to terrifying to downright surreal, Pete is pushed to the breaking point. Is he being paranoid or is he the butt of some elaborate joke? All My Friends Hate Me is directed by British filmmaker Andrew Gaynord, making his first feature film after directing for TV including episodes of "The Characters", "Haters Back Off!", "People of Earth", "Stath Lets Flats". The screenplay is written by Tom Palmer and Tom Stourton. This initially premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and it also played at the London Film Festival. Super LTD will debut Gaynord's All My Friends Hate Me in select US theaters on March 11th, 2022, then on VOD starting March 25th. Scary?