Full US Trailer for Award-Winning Catalonian Peach Farm Film 'Alcarràs'

"A poignant, rippling study of an extended family." Mubi has revealed the US trailer for the award-winning Spanish film titled Alcarràs now set to open in January in limited theaters. This film first premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival among a very bad line-up, and won the top prize Golden Bear in February there. The life of a family of peach farmers in a small village in Catalonia changes when the owner of their large estate dies and his heir decides to sell the land, suddenly threatening their livelihood. It tells the story of a hard-working peach-growing family in Lleida, Catalonia, in rural north east Spain, whose way of life are condemned to oblivion when an old verbal Spanish Civil War pact on the land is ignored and they are faced with eviction. Starring Jordi Pujol Dolcet, Anna Otin, Xènia Roset, Albert Bosch, Ainet Jounou, Josep Abad, Montse Oró, Carles Cabós, and Berta Pipó. It's one of the best Spanish films from this year, but I'm not sure many will connect with its story about farmers. It's still worth a look if you're curious.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Carla Simón's Alcarràs, direct from YouTube:

Original introduction from Berlinale: "For as long as they can remember, the Solé family has spent every summer picking the peaches in their orchard in Alcarràs, a small village in Spain’s Catalonia region. But this year’s crop may well be their last, as they face eviction. The new plans for the land, which include cutting down the peach trees and installing solar panels, cause a rift in this large, tight-knit family. For the first time, they face an uncertain future and risk losing more than their orchard." Alcarràs is directed by Spanish filmmaker Carla Simón, mkaing her second feature after Summer 1993 previously, and many other short films. The screenplay is written by Carla Simón and Arnau Vilaró. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and won the Golden Bear top prize. Mubi will debut Alcarràs in select US + UK theaters starting on January 6th, 2023 just after the New Year. Anyone interested in watching this?