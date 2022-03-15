New US Trailer for British Golf Comedy 'The Phantom of the Open'

"I just need to practice… Practice is the road to perfection." Sony Pictures Classics has revealed an official US trailer for The Phantom of the Open, a true story sports comedy directed by British actor / filmmaker Craig Roberts (also of Just Jim and Eternal Beauty previously). Opening in theaters starting this June in the US. The film tells a true story golfer Maurice Flitcroft, whose performance at the 1976 British Open Golf Championship made him a legend. He was a simple crane operator who managed to gain entry to the 1976 British Open, despite never playing a round of golf before. Mark Rylance stars as Maurice, joined by Sally Hawkins as his wife Jean, and Rhys Ifans as his nemesis Mackenzie; plus a cast including Mark Lewis Jones, Johann Myers, Jake Davies, and Barry Aird. This earned some rave reviews out of the 2021 London Film Festival where it premiered last year. It looks much better than your average sports comedy, with some genuinely smart humor. And Mark Rylance is always wonderful to watch in just about anything.

Here's the official US trailer for Craig Roberts' The Phantom of the Open, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original UK trailer for The Phantom of the Open here to see even more footage.

The Phantom of the Open tells the remarkable story of Maurice Flitcroft, a crane operator and optimistic dreamer from Barrow-in-Furness who, with the support of his family and friends, managed to gain entry to the 1976 British Open qualifying, despite never playing a round of golf before. With pluckiness and unwavering self-belief, Maurice pulls off a series of stunning, hilarious and heartwarming attempts to compete at the highest level of professional golf, drawing the ire of the golfing elite but becoming a British folk hero in the process. The Phantom of the Open, also known as The Fantastic Flitcrofts, is directed by British actor / filmmaker Craig Roberts, director of the films Just Jim and Eternal Beauty previously. The screenplay is written by Simon Farnaby, adapted from the book "The Phantom of the Open" co-written by Simon Farnaby & Scott Murray. This premiered at the 2021 London Film Festival, and already opened in the UK. Sony Classics will debut The Phantom of the Open in select US theaters (NY & LA) on June 3rd, 2022.