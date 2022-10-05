New US Trailer for Endō Yūya's 'Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle'

"Your body is the Fatherland. Don't let it fall into enemy hands." Dark Star Pictures has revealed the new official US trailer for the film Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, a French drama about a Japanese solider that originally premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year. Based on a true story!! Which is especially crazy when you think about it. Shot in Japanese, this international co-production tells the story of the soldier Hiroo Onoda (played by Endô Yûya) who was sent to an island in the Philippines in 1944, to fight against the American offensive. When "Japan surrenders, Onoda ignores it, trained to survive at all costs in the jungle, he keeps his war going. He will take 10,000 days to capitulate, refusing to believe the end of the Second World War." He ends up spending nearly 30 years there. The film also stars Tsuda Kanji, Matsuura Yūya, Chiba Tetsuya, Katō Shinsuke, Inowaki Kai, and Ogata Issey. It's finally getting a US release in theaters later this month (starting at Film Forum in NYC). This looks bleak and terrifiyng - not just a war film, but a film about how some people can't ever give up being in a war. They must keep fighting.

Here's the official US trailer for Arthur Harari's Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, on YouTube:

You can watch the first festival teaser for Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle here, for the first look.

Japan, 1944. Trained for intelligence work, soldier Hiroo Onoda (Endô Yûya), 22 years old, discovers a philosophy contrary to the official line: no suicide, stay alive whatever happens, and the mission is more important than anything else. Sent to Lubang, a small island in the Philippines where the Americans are about to land, this role will be to wage a guerilla war until the return of the Japanese troops. The Empire will surrender soon after… Onoda – 10,000 Nights in the Jungle, originally known as Onoda, 10 000 nuits dans la jungle in French, is directed by the French filmmaker Arthur Harari, his second feature after directing Dark Inclusion previously. The screenplay is written by Vincent Poymiro and Arthur Harari. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year year in the Un Certain Regard section. It already opened in France last summer. Dark Star Pictures will debut Harari's Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle in select US theaters on October 7th, 2022, then on VOD starting December 13th later this year.