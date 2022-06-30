New US Trailer for French Adventure Sci-Fi 'Last Journey of Paul W.R.'

"If it's protecting the Earth, why is it coming straight at us?" This looks cool! Samuel Goldwyn Films has revealed an official US trailer for a French adventure movie titled Last Journey of Paul W.R., which originally premiered back in 2020. This is finally getting a US release after two years of waiting. This looks like an epic sci-fi thriller, and the title is an extension of the French version which is just The Last Journey. The red moon threatens our existence on earth. Our only hope is the enigmatic Paul WR, the most talented astronaut of its generation. But few hours before the start of the Great mission, Paul disappeared. There's all kinds of strange and interesting things going on in this, almost like a dusty, post-apocalyptic Jean-Pierre Jeunet meets Luc Besson kind of film. The cast includes Hugo Becker as Paul W.R., with Jean Reno, Paul Hamy, & Lya Oussadit-Lessert. It also won Best Film at the Sitges Film Festival - looks quite good.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Romain Quirot's Last Journey of Paul W.R., from YouTube:

The red moon threatens our existence on earth. Our only hope is the enigmatic Paul W.R. (Hugo Becker), the most talented astronaut of its generation. But few hours before the start of the Great mission, Paul disappeared. Last Journey of Paul W.R., originally known as Le Dernier Voyage in French or The Last Journey, is directed by French filmmaker Romain Quirot, making his feature directorial debut after a number of other short films and music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Romain Quirot, in collaboration with Antoine Jaunin & Laurent Turner. Produced by David Danesi and Fannie Pailloux. This first premiered at both the Angoulême Film Festival and Sitges Film Festival in 2020. Goldwyn Films will debut Last Journey of Paul W.R. in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 26th, 2022 this summer.