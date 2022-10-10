New US Trailer for German Film 'The Forger' Starring Louis Hofmann

"Good forgeries are tiny works of art." Kino Lorber has revealed an official US trailer for an indie German film titled The Forger, based on the true story of Cioma Schönhaus. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and it opens in Germany soon with no US date set yet - expected in the next few months. Set in 1940 in Berlin, the film is about a young Jewish man who pretends to be a marine to escape being identified and arrested by the Nazis. He then joins a network of underground rescuers and becomes infamous for his masterfully forged IDs – created with just a brush, some ink, and a steady hand – that save the lives of hundreds of Jews by allowing them to escape. Louis Hofmann stars as Cioma, with Luna Wedler as his lover, Jonathan Berlin, Nina Gummich, André Jung, Marc Limpach, Yotam Ishay, Luc Feit, and Jeanne Werner. This looks like an invigorating story about the power of passion and a love for life, doing whatever it takes to resist the great oppression surrounding us. Take a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Maggie Peren's The Forger, direct from KL's YouTube:

Berlin, 1940. Cioma Schönhaus (Louis Hofmann, star of the hit Neflix series Dark) is a young Jewish man who won't let anyone take away his zest for life, especially not the Nazis. Since the best hiding spots are in plain sight, Cioma audaciously adopts the identity of a marine officer to escape being deported like his family before him. Drawing on his art school background, he joins a network of underground rescuers and becomes infamous for his masterfully forged IDs – created with just a brush, some ink, and a steady hand – that save the lives of hundreds of Jews by allowing them to escape the country. Meanwhile, he throws himself into the city's nightlife and even finds a fragile hope for love during the darkest moments of the war. His talent and propensity for boldness puts him in more and more danger, however, until his only chance of survival is one last forged document – with his own name on it. Adapted from Cioma's memoir.

The Forger, originally known as Der Passfälscher in German, is both written and directed by German writer / filmmaker Maggie Peren, director of the films Special Escort, Color of the Ocean, and Hello Again - A Wedding a Day previously, plus a writer on numerous other scripts. Produced by Alexander Dumreicher-Ivanceanu, Alexander Fritzemeyer, Dietrich Kluge, Martin Kosok, Jutta Lieck-Klenke, and Bady Minck. This originally premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and also just played at the Vancouver Film Festival. It opens in cinemas in Germany starting this month. Kino Lorber will release The Forger in select US theaters sometime later in 2022 - stay tuned for updates. For more details, visit their official site.