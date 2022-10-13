New US Trailer for German Journalism Mishap 'A Thousand Lines'

"Something is wrong with Lars' text." Beta Cinema has released an official US trailer with English subtitles for a German film titled A Thousand Lines, or Tausend Zeilen in German. It opened in Germany a few weeks ago, but it still doesn't have a US distributor yet. Inspired by true events, the film is another odd story about journalism losing its way. Freely based on one of the biggest scandals in recent media history, UFA Fiction and Warner Bros. Entertainment present a gripping and entertaining David vs. Goliath story in our times of fake news and alternative facts. Starring Elyas M’Barek and Jonas Nay, with Marie Burchard, Michael Ostrowski, Jörg Hartmann, Michael Maertens, and Kurt Krömer. This film reminds me of another comedy of errors German film, Operation Curveball, also about a screw up that no one wanted to admit was a screw up. All of the quotes in this trailer are made up, too, a fun tribute to the story it's telling.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Herbig's A Thousand Lines, direct from YouTube:

When one person succeeds, another still has doubts! Freelance journalist Juan Romero (Elyas M'Barek) encounters inconsistencies in a cover story by award-winning reporter Lars Bogenius (Jonas Nay). Over the course of his research, Romero literally pushes the boundaries until he has nothing left to lose… other than his job, his reputation, and his family. A Thousand Lines, also known as Tausend Zeilen in German, is directed by German actor / filmmaker Michael Bully Herbig, director of Erkan & Stefan, Dreamship Surprise: Period 1, Lissi and the Wild Emperor, Vicky the Viking, Buddy, Bullyparade: The Movie, and Balloon previously. The screenplay is written by Hermann Florin. This film opened in theaters in Germany last month. It doesn't have a US release and is looking for international buyers at AFM. Anyone interested?