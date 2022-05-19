New US Trailer for Greek Indie Comedy 'Apples' Finally Arriving Soon

"What a tragic story." Cohen Media Group has revealed their official trailer for this indie Greek comedy called Apples, which originally premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival a few years back. We posted a promo trailer then and reviewed it out of Venice (it's superb!) but now that it's finally landing in theaters in the US, we're happy to feature it again. After a pandemic causes people to develop sudden amnesia, a man is enrolled in a recovery program designed to create new memories. The film evokes profound questions: "Are we the sum of the images we compile and display of ourselves, or are we something richer, and deeper?" Apples stars Aris Servetalis, Sofia Georgovassili, Anna Kalaitzidou, Argyris Bakirtzis, & Kostas Laskos. It's a very bleak film but so creative and captivating, highly recommend catching it when it opens.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Christos Nikou's Apples, direct from CMG's YouTube:

How "selective" is our memory? Do we remember what we have experienced or what we have chosen to remember? Can we forget the things that hurt us? In the end, are we simply just the sum of all those things we don't forget? Apples, an allegorical and somehow funny story, is in its core an effort to explore the way our memory functions and how this affects our being. Apples is directed by Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou, now making his feature directorial debut after working for years as an assistant director previously, including on Yorgos Lanthimos' Dogtooth. The screenplay is written by Christos Nikou and Stavros Raptis. This initially premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival (read our review) & Toronto Film Festival. Cohen Media will debut Nikou's Apples in select US theaters on June 24th, 2022 this summer. Want to watch?