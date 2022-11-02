New US Trailer for Heartfelt Swedish Comedy 'Food and Romance'

"I dreamed of working with food, but then I got pregnant early." Samuel Goldwyn Films has revealed an official US trailer for an indie romantic comedy from Sweden titled Food and Romance, which is the very generic English title for this movie originally known as Tuesday Club (or Tisdagsklubben) in Swedish. A sudden change discovering her husband is cheating forces Karin to re-evaluate her life. With the help of friends, food and passion she refuses to accept that life has an expiration date and takes the second chance she is given to explore her passions and find new love. This almost seems like Sweden's version of Eat Pray Love. Of course she'll find love again when she gets obsessed with food!! This stars Marie Richardson, Peter Stormare, Ida Engvoll, Björn Kjellman, Sussie Ericsson, Carina M. Johansson, & Maria Sid. It looks charming and spunky, with an unexpected twist of Stormare being the love interest in this one.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Annika Appelin's Food and Romance, direct from YouTube:

Karin and Sten are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary with a huge bash. While their friends toast to their happiness, Karin (Marie Richardson) discovers that Sten has been unfaithful. Karin has spent her life taking care of her husband and their daughter, and now everything is shattered into pieces. An old friend talks her into joining a cooking class led by Henrik, a renowned chef. In the hot kitchen, among spices, amazing food, plus old and new friends, more than one of Karin's long-lost passions are reborn. Suddenly, she finds herself in a position where she has to re-evaluate her life and the choices she has made. Should she give up her comfortable life to pursue her dreams and passions? And is it too late for love? Food and Romance, also known as Tisdagsklubben (or Tuesday Club) in Swedish, is directed by Swedish filmmaker Annika Appelin, making her feature directorial debut now after working for years as a script supervisor on many Swedish films. The screenplay is written by Anna Fredriksson. This first premiered at the 2022 Göteborg Film Festival and already opened in Sweden earlier this year. Goldwyn Films will debut Food and Romance in select US theaters + on VOD starting on December 2nd, 2022. Anyone interested?