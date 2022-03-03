New US Trailer for Indie Drama 'Jump, Darling' with Cloris Leachman

"Your grandmother seems to think you've moved in." Breaking Glass Pics have revealed a new US trailer for a Canadian indie drama titled Jump, Darling, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Philip J. Connell. We also featured the other Canadian trailer a year ago. This first premiered at the 2020 Toronto Inside Out Film Festival, opening in the US this month. It's one of the final films starring the extraordinary Cloris Leachman, who passed away at the age of 94 last year. Thomas Duplessie stars as a rookie drag queen, reeling from a break-up, who escapes to the country, where he finds his grandmother in steep decline yet desperate to stay away from a nursing home. Leachman co-stars with Linda Kash, Jayne Eastwood, Daniel Jun, Mark Caven, and Andrew Bushell. This looks really wonderful, there's something alluring and deeply honest about it. I'm still looking forward to catching up with this film soon - take a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Philip J. Connell's Jump, Darling, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the first Canadian trailer for Connell's Jump, Darling here to view more footage.

A rookie drag queen known as "Fishy Falters" (Thomas Duplessie), reeling from a break-up, escapes to the country, where he finds his grandmother in steep decline yet desperate to avoid the local nursing home. Jump, Darling is directed by producer / filmmaker Philip J. Connell, making his feature directorial debut after a number of shorts and other projects previously. The screenplay is also written by Philip J. Connell, with story editing by Genevieve Scott. It's produced by Philip J. Connell and Katie Corbridge. This initially premiered at 2020 Toronto Inside Out Film Festival, then it also played at the BFI Flare, Frameline, and Outfest Film Festivals last year. LevelFilm already released the film on VOD in Canada last year. Breaking Glass Pictures will soon debut Jump, Darling in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 11th, 2022.