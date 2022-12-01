New US Trailer for Kore-eda's Korean Film 'Broker' with Song Kang Ho

"Let's never forget today." Neon in the US has revealed their own official US trailer for the film Broker, the latest film from acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda. This premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, then it later screened at the Telluride, Toronto, San Sebastian, Vancouver, and Zurich Film Festivals. This is the first time Kore-eda has made a film in Korea in the Korean language, and it has many connections to Parasite - the film stars Song Kang-Ho (!!) and was shot by cinematographer Kyung-pyo Hong (of Mother, Snowpiercer, Burning, Parasite). The film is about a group of Koreans who collect babies left inside of Baby Boxes, and then (illegally) find adoptees for them since the official adoption program is so complex and annoying. The cast features Song Kang-Ho with Gang Dong-Won, Bae Doona, IU, and Lee Joo-Young. Broker won the Best Actor prize in Cannes for Song Kang-Ho, who deserves every single award on this planet because he's the best. This is an especially lovely trailer for a very lovely, moving film.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Hirokazu Kore-eda's Broker, direct from Neon's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first international trailer for Kore-eda's Broker here to view even more footage.

A baby box is a small space, where parents can leave behind their babies anonymously. Sang-Hyun (Song Kang-Ho) finds new parents for a baby left in a baby box and makes a special deal with them. He calls himself a broker of good will. Sang-Hyun works with Dong-Soo (Gang Dong-Won) in this endeavor. They get involved with So-Young (IU), who placed her baby in the baby box, but has now come back for her baby. Meanwhile, Detective Soo-Jin (Bae Doo-Na) and Detective Lee (Lee Joo-Young) chase after them. Broker, also known as 브로커 in Korean / formerly known as Baby, Box, Broker, is both written and directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda, of many great films including Maborosi, Without Memory, After Life, Distance, Nobody Knows, Still Walking, Air Doll, Like Father Like Son, Our Little Sister, After the Storm, The Third Murder, Palme d'Or winner Shoplifters, and also The Truth previously. Produced by Eugene Lee. This first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year playing in the Main Competition. Neon will open Broker in select US theaters (NY & LA) on December 26th, 2022.