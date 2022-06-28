Official US Trailer for 'Loving Highsmith' Doc About the Writer's Life

"She was easy to love, let's put it that way." Zeitgeist Films & Kino Lorber in NYC have revealed an official US trailer for an indie documentary biopic titled Loving Highsmith, made by the Swiss filmmaker Eva Vitija. This will be showing in US art house cinemas starting in early September later this summer. Based on celebrated American author Patricia Highsmith's personal writings & accounts of her family and lovers, the film casts new light on the famous thriller writer's life and oeuvre, permeated by themes of love and its defining influence on identity. Highsmith herself was forced to lead a double life and had to hide her vibrant love affairs from her family and the public, only discussing any details in private correspondences. Excerpts from these notes voiced by Gwendoline Christie in the film, beautifully interwoven with archive material of her and her most famous novel adaptions, create a vivid, touching portrait of one of the most fascinating female writers. This looks lovely, indeed a captivating profile of an enigmatic and superbly talented writer.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Eva Vitija's doc Loving Highsmith, from YouTube:

Loving Highsmith is a unique look at the life of celebrated American author Patricia Highsmith based on her diaries and notebooks and the intimate reflections of her lovers, friends and family. Focusing on Highsmith's quest for love and her troubled identity, the film sheds new light on her life and writing. Most of Highsmith's novels were adapted for the big screen; the best known of these are Strangers on a Train and The Talented Mr. Ripley. "Carol", a partly autobiographic novel, was the first lesbian story with a happy ending to be published in 1950s America. But Highsmith herself was forced to lead a double life and had to hide her vibrant love affairs from her family and the public. Only in her unpublished writings did she reflect on her private life. Loving Highsmith is directed by Swiss filmmaker Eva Vitija, director of the doc My Life as a Film: How My Father Tried to Capture Happiness, plus a writer on various film projects previously. This already opened in Germany earlier in the year. Zeitgeist Films will debut Loving Highsmith in select US theaters starting on September 2nd, 2022 coming soon. For more info visit their official site.