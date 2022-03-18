Official US Trailer for New Years 1999 Comedy 'Pirates' from London

"Whatever happens - we're doing New Years together." Gunpowder & Sky has revealed an official US trailer for an indie road trip comedy called Pirates, which opened in the UK last fall. Described as "the world's shortest road movie", following three 18-year-old friends on their journey from North to South London on New Year's Eve 1999. They drive through London in their tiny Peugeot 205 pumping out a live garage set from the stereo and arguing about their Avirex jackets and Naf Naf. Determined to see out the century with a bang they drive from place to place in a desperate search for any tickets for the best millennium party ever. This stars Elliot Edusah, Jordan Peters, and Reda Elazouar, with Kassius Nelson, Youssef Kerkour, Rebekah Murrell, and Aaron Shosanya. We featured two other UK trailers for this last year. The US release is now set for April on VOD after showing at SXSW 2022, so here's one final trailer to enjoy. I'm still really looking forward to this! Seems like it's going to be a very entertaining, amusing film to watch.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Reggie Yates' Pirates, direct from Picturehouse's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first UK trailer for Reggie Yates' Pirates here, to view even more footage from this film.

"The world's shortest road movie." It's New Year's Eve 1999. Cappo, Two Tonne and Kid drive through London in their tiny Peugeot 205, pumping a live UK garage set from the stereo and arguing about their Avirex jackets and Naf Naf imports. As the eighteen-year-olds step into adulthood they know their lives and friendships are on the brink of change. Determined to end the century on a bang they drive across the city in a desperate search to find tickets for the best millennium party EVER. Pirates is both written and directed by English actor / filmmaker Reggie Yates, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Polly Leys and Kate Norrish. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Pirates already opened in UK + Ireland last fall. Gunpowder & Sky will debut Yates' Pirates direct-to-VOD & digital starting on April 1st, 2022 coming soon. Visit the film's official site.