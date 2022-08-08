New US Trailer for Pagan Folk Horror Film 'Jikirag' Made in Canada

"We struck an oath. Why has she abandoned the words." Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official US trailer for an indie horror film from Canada titled Jikirag, the feature directorial debut of the film's three directors. This "Pagan folk horror" film is getting a US release in September, though it hasn't shown up at any fests. A pagan village, founded on the bones of both innocent and foul, is deeply rooted within the heart of an ancient Eden. When a balance of flesh and soil decays, the last surviving village elder battles madness and the macabre to save her people from not only themselves but the monstrous judgment that burrows up from below. Starring Tracey Roath, Alexander J Baxter, Roy Campsall, Josefin Jönsson Tysén, Jenna Hill, and Corey Woods. Unfortunately this doesn't look great - underlit cinematography, campy dialogue, convoluted threats. No wonder all the festivals rejected this - we should all probably skip it, too.

Jikirag is co-directed by a trio of young Canadian filmmakers: Alexander J Baxter & Leigah Keewatin & Jessica Moutray, all of them making their feature directorial debut with this film after a few other shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Alexander J. Baxter and Jay Martens; from a story by Alexander J. Baxter (of Constellate Films). This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will debut Jikirag in select US theaters + on VOD starting on September 2nd, 2022.