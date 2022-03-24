New US Trailer for Peculiar Italian Adventure 'The Tale of King Crab'

"A man who kills, where does he go?" Oscilloscope Labs has revealed an official US trailer for a peculiar, fascinating little Italian film called The Tale of King Crab. This one originally premiered in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar at last year's Cannes Film Festival, and it also stopped by the Karlovy Vary, New York, and Vienna Film Festivals last year. When this begins, elderly hunters are reminiscing about the local tale of Luciano. Luciano lived as a wandering drunkard in a remote village. Spiteful actions ensue between him and the prince of the region over passage through an ancient gateway. Fueled by passions and jealousy, these actions result in a horrible misdeed. Now an unfortunate criminal, Luciano is exiled to the distant Tierra del Fuego where, with the help of ruthless gold-diggers, he searches for a mythical treasure, paving his way towards redemption. However, in these lands, only greed and insanity can prevail. Starring Gabriele Silli, Maria Alexandra Lungu, Ercole Colnago, and Bruno di Giovanni. This looks like something lost in time. I've been hearing many good things about the film since last year - definitely need to check it out soon.

Luciano is a wandering outcast in a remote, late 19th-century Italian village. His life becomes undone by alcohol, forbidden love, and a bitter conflict with the prince of the region over the right of passage through an ancient gateway. When the quarrel escalates, Luciano is exiled to the distant Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego where, with the help of ruthless gold-diggers, he searches for a mythical treasure, paving his way toward redemption. However, in these barren lands, only greed and insanity can prevail. The Tale of King Crab, originally known as Re Granchio in Italian, is co-directed by filmmakers Alessio Rigo de Righi & Matteo Zoppis, both directors of the doc film Il solengo previously, as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is also by Alessio Rigo de Righi & Matteo Zoppis, from a story by Alessio Rigo de Righi and Matteo Zoppis and Tommaso Bertani and Carlo Lavagna. The film initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. Oscope Labs will debut The Tale of King Crab in select US theaters starting on April 15th, 2022. For more info, visit their official site. Interested?