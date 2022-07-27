New US Trailer for Princess Diana Found Footage Doc 'The Princess'

"A hollow and tormented marriage are giving the British media, and its public, little else to talk about." HBO has unveiled a new US trailer for immersive documentary The Princess, from filmmaker Ed Perkins. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and already opened in UK cinemas last month (view the UK trailer). Princess Diana's story is told exclusively through archive footage to create a narrative about her life and her death. It also illuminates how the public's attitude to the monarchy is still fanatical and unwavering. Intensely emotional, The Princess is a visceral submersion into Diana's life in the constant and often intrusive glare of the media spotlight. The doc film unfolds as if it were in the present, allowing viewers to experience the overwhelming adoration, but also intense scrutiny of Diana’s every move. "It makes you feel like you're part of the problem being an observer watching all of this footage," I wrote at Sundance. Highly recommend this doc as a study in how the public participates in its own version of harm.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ed Perkins' doc The Princess, direct from YouTube:

You can also rewatch the original UK trailer for Perkins' The Princess here, for even more footage.

The Princess documentary film from Academy-Award nominated director Ed Perkins tells the story of Princess Diana exclusively through contemporaneous archival footage which creates a bold and immersive narrative of her life and death. Turning the camera back on ourselves, the film illuminates the profound impact she had and how the public’s attitude to the monarchy was, and still is, shaped by these events. The Princess is directed by acclaimed British doc filmmaker Ed Perkins, of the films Garnet's Gold and Tell Me Who I Am previously, plus numerous doc projects. Produced by Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It already opened in UK cinemas back in June. HBO will release The Princess streaming on HBO Max starting August 13th, 2022.