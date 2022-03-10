New US Trailer for Provocative Swiss Drama 'The Girl & The Spider'

"You tried to smile. But you had tears in your eyes." The Cinema Guild in NYC has revealed a new official US trailer for the intriguing Swiss film titled The Girl and The Spider, which first premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival last year. The film is the latest feature from Swiss filmmaking brothers Ramon & Silvan Zürcher, "the second work in the Zücher brothers' trilogy about human togetherness which began with the 2013 drama The Strange Little Cat." Lisa moves out, and Mara is left behind. As boxes are being moved and cupboards built, abysses begin to open up, an emotional rollercoaster is set in motion. It's described as "a tragicomic catastrophe film. A poetic ballad about change and transience." Starring Henriette Confurius, Liliane Amuat, Ursina Lardi, André Hennicke, and Sabine Timoteo. "Day turns into night and one final party in the apartment. When the last box is moved, the fragments of their lives remain." I've heard quite a few interesting films about this film, about how everyone is manipulating everyone. It's worth a look.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Ramon Zürcher's The Girl & The Spider, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original promo trailer for Zürcher's The Girl & The Spider here, to see more footage.

In their follow-up to The Strange Little Cat, Ramon and Silvan Zürcher compose a poetic panopticon of relationships that circle Mara as her roommate Lisa prepares to move out of their apartment. As furniture is moved, walls are painted and day turns to night, secret longings rise to the surface and coalesce around the roommates and an ever-expanding cast of characters--both human and non-human. The Girl & The Spider is the second installment within a trilogy about human togetherness. A ballad about the need for closeness and the pain of separation. The Girl and The Spider, also known as Das Mädchen und die Spinne in German, is both written and directed by Swiss filmmaking brothers Ramon Zürcher & Silvan Zürcher, their second feature film after The Strange Little Cat previously, as well as various short films. This originally premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival. It already opened in Switzerland last year. The Cinema Guild will debut The Girl & The Spider in select US theaters starting April 8th, 2022 this spring.