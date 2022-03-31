New US Trailer for Sciamma's 'Petite Maman' - In Theaters This April

"Grab a tissue and prepare your heart." Neon has revealed an official US trailer for Petite Maman, the beloved film from Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Céline Sciamma. This first premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival last year, and played at the New York Film Festival and other fests. The title translates to Little Mom, which is a reference to the film's plot and what happens with a young girl. Nelly has just lost her grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother's childhood home. One day her mother disappears without explanation. She explores the house and the surrounding woods, and meets another girl her exact same age. The film stars Joséphine Sanz + Gabrielle Sanz, with Nina Meurisse, Stéphane Varupenne, and Margot Abascal. It's only 72 minutes long, but it's a really lovely film that you will leave you happy no matter what. After all this time, the US is the last to open the film in theaters this April. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Céline Sciamma's Petite Maman, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the official UK trailer for Sciamma's Petite Maman here, and the early French trailer.

Synopsis via Berlinale: "8-year-old Nelly has just lost her beloved grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother’s childhood home. She explores the house and the surrounding woods where her mum, Marion, used to play and where she built the treehouse Nelly has heard so much about. One day her mother suddenly leaves. That's when Nelly meets a girl of her own age in the woods, building a treehouse. Her name is Marion… Once again, Sciamma examines the big questions in life from a resolutely female perspective. The power of memory and imagination are explored in a unique, emotionally resonant experience." Petite Maman is both written and directed by award-winning French filmmaker Céline Sciamma, director of the films Water Lilies, Tomboy, Girlhood, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire previously. This originally premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival last year. The film already opened in cinemas in UK / Europe last year. Neon releases Sciamma's Petite Maman in select US theaters starting April 22nd, 2022. Want to watch?