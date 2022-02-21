New US Trailer for Strange Dark Comedy 'Întregalde' from Romania

"Immaculately subtle and fiendishly clever." Grasshopper Film has revealed the first official US trailer for a Romanian film titled Întregalde, which premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last year. It played by in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar and picked up some great reviews at the fest, before hitting the Toronto, New York, and Vienna Film Festivals in the fall. A group on a humanitarian mission arrive in a remote area of Transylvania to offer the inhabitants various goods. Apart from a few quarrels and conflicts between the group members, everything seems to be going well for Maria and Dan. But soon after they stumble upon a disoriented local and try to help him, things go wrong… Starring Maria Popistasu, Ilona Brezoianu, Alex Bogdan, Luca Sabin, and Toma Cuzin. This is a strange trailer for the film, opening with the setup then jumping right into this scene where everything goes awry when the car gets stuck. What happens next?

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Radu Muntean's Întregalde, direct from YouTube:

In a gripping tale of best intentions gone wrong, leading Romanian filmmaker Radu Muntean follows a trio of well-meaning aid workers from Bucharest on a food delivery mission to the rural hinterlands of the Întregalde area of Transylvania. Guided off the beaten path by a villager looking for a local sawmill, they find themselves trapped in an unfamiliar, dangerous place and facing the outer limits of their goodwill for each other and for strangers. An inquiry into the contemporary humanitarian impulse that moves like a suspense thriller—but which never quite goes where you expect it to—Muntean's film knowingly plays off & subverts conventions of both horror films and social realist drama. Intregalde is directed by Romanian filmmaker Radu Muntean, of the films The Rage, The Paper Will Be Blue, Summer Holiday, Tuesday After Christmas, One Floor Below, Alice T. previously. The script is by Alexandru Baciu, Radu Muntean, and Razvan Radulescu. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Directors' Fortnight. Grasshopper will debut Intregalde in select US theaters on March 18th, 2022. Visit their site.