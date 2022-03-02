New US Trailer for 'The Outlaws' UK Comedy with Christopher Walken

"We could use this money to do something real!" Amazon has revealed a new official US trailer for a British comedy series titled The Outlaws, finally arriving for streaming in the US on Prime Video this April. The first season already debuted in the UK on BBC last fall. Seven strangers from different walks of life forced together to finish a community payback sentence in Bristol. They're sent to clean up a derelict community center, until one day they discover a hidden bag of drug money. Will they all be able to agree on what to do with it? The Outlaws main cast features Stephen Merchant, Rhianne Barreto, Darren Boyd, Gamba Cole, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Charles Babalola, Isla Gie, with Christopher Walken. This looks kooky and amusing, though I'm not sure it has the right stuff to become a modern classic. They're already prepping Season 2 in the UK while everyone in the US catches up with Season 1 - take a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for the BBC series The Outlaws, from Amazon's YouTube:

From Emmy winner Stephen Merchant and Elgin James comes The Outlaws – a British comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers all thrown together to complete a Community Service sentence. Seven strangers from different walks of life – people who would never normally interact – are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center. They resent the menial physical labour and they resent each other. But when one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible. The Outlaws is a series created by Stephen Merchant ("The Office" UK, "Extras") and Elgin James ("Mayans M.C."). Featuring episodes directed by Stephen Merchant, Alicia MacDonald, and John Butler. With writing by Stephen Merchan, John Butler, Nikita Lalwani, Emma Jane Unsworth, and Elgin James. This originally debuted on BBC last October. Amazon will finally begin showing The Outlaws series on Prime Video in the US starting on April 1st, 2022 this spring.