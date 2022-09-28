New US Trailer for 'The Witch 2 - The Other One' Korean Action Sequel

"Why is that witch going on a witch hunt?" Well Go USA has revealed an official US trailer for a Korean mystery thriller sequel titled The Witch 2 - The Other One, also known as The Witch: Part 2 - The Other One, from director Park Hoon-jung. Arriving on VOD in the US this November after first opening in Korea. A girl wakes up in a gigantic secret laboratory. When the girl escapes from a laboratory, she stumbles upon Kyung Hee, who is trying to protect her house from criminal gangs. When the girl comes face to face with a criminal organization approaching Kyung Hee's house, the girl overpowers them with overwhelming power, and in the meantime, they start chasing her in the secret laboratory. Who is this mysterious girl and why is she being chased? A follow-up to The Witch: Part 1 - Subversion - which is available to watch now. Part 2 stars Shin Sia, Park Eun-bin, Seo Eun-soo, Jin Goo, Sung Yoo-been, Jo Min-soo, Lee Jong-suk, and Kim Da-mi. Strange that this isn't so much about a horrror witch, more of a sci-fi superpowered hero.

In this sequel to the popular Korean sci-fi action thriller The Witch: Subversion, the story moves away from a confined secret lab and out into the real world. After a mysterious girl emerges as the sole survivor of a bloody raid on the research facility behind the top-secret Witch Program, she is rescued by a pair of civilians who soon realize the girl is both very powerful and in very grave danger. However, as the assassins tasked with locating and silencing the girl move ever closer, the lives of everyone around her fall under increasingly great peril. The Witch 2 - The Other One, originally known as Manyeo 2: Lo Go or The Witch: Part 2 - The Other One, is written and directed by Korean writer / filmmaker Park Hoon-jung, director of the films The Showdown, New World, The Tiger, V.I.P., The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion, and Night in Paradise previously. This already opened in Korean cinemas in June. Well Go USA will debut The Witch 2 - The Other One direct-to-VOD starting on November 8th, 2022 this fall. Visit their official site.