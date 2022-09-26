New US Trailer for True Story 'Memories of My Father' from Colombia

"Life isn't worth much in this country." Cohen Media Group has debuted a new official US trailer for a Colombian film titled Memories of My Father, made by acclaimed Spanish filmmaker Fernando Trueba. This was originally selected for Cannes in 2020, but eventually premiered at the 2020 San Sebastián Film Festival a few years back. The life of Héctor Abad Gómez, one of Colombia's most beloved national figures, is beautifully dramatized by filmmaker Fernando Trueba, the director of the Oscar-winning Belle Epoque. Set in the 1970s during a violent time in Colombia's history, an author recalls his time with his father, a university medical professor who fought against oppression and social inequality; plus the circumstances of his murder by Colombian paramilitaries. Winner of Best Iberoamerican Film at the Goya Awards (2021), Memories of My Father is based on the best-seller Oblivion: A Memoir by renowned auteur Héctor Abad Faciolince. Starring Javier Cámara, Nicolás Reyes Cano, Juan Pablo Urrego, Patricia Tamayo, Maria Tereza Barreto, and Laura Londoño. Arriving in US theaters this November. Have a look below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Fernando Trueba's Memories of My Father, from YouTube:

Spanish filmmaker Fernando Trueba's latest project, Memories of My Father, describes the life of Heìctor Abad Goìmez, a doctor and a human rights activist concerned with both his own children and the children of the underprivileged classes during the violent 1970s while living in Medellin, Colombia. Driven by sadness and rage when a terrible cancer takes the life of one of his daughters, Heìctor devotes himself to the social and political causes of the time, without regard to his personal safety. This is an intimate story seen through the eyes of his only son, Heìctor Abad Facilionce, one of the most outstanding writers in contemporary Colombia. Memories of My Father, originally known as El Olvido Que Seremos in Spanish / or also Forgotten We'll Be, is directed by Oscar-nominated Spanish writer / filmmaker Fernando Trueba, director of many films including Opera Prima, Coarse Salt, Twisted Obsession, Belle Epoque, Two Much, La Niña De Tus Ojos, The Shanghai Spell, The Dancer and the Thief, Chico & Rita, and The Queen of Spain previously. The screenplay is written by David Trueba, based on the novel by Héctor Abad Faciolince. This premiered at the 2020 San Sebastián Film Festival and also opened in Colombia that year. Cohen Media will release Memories of My Father in select US theaters starting November 18th, 2022 this fall. Interested?