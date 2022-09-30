New US Trailer for Turkish Film 'Brother's Keeper' About Two Friends

"Back to your places!" Altered Innocence has released an official US trailer for an indie drama from Turkey titled Brother's Keeper. It originally premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival last year, and also played at the London and Chicago Film Festivals, among many others in 2021. Yusuf and his best friend Memo are pupils at a boarding school for Kurdish boys, secluded in the mountains of Eastern Anatolia. Set over the course of a tense day at an isolated boarding school, this moral drama follows a boy's desperate fight to save his sick friend in the face of a rigid bureaucracy. By the time the adults in charge finally understand the seriousness of Memo's condition and try to get him to a hospital, the remote school has been buried under a sudden, heavy snowfall. Starring Samet Yildiz as Yusuf and Nurullah Alaca as Memo. This looks like it has some impressive cinematography telling a heartbreaking, frustrating story about how hard it is to fight against incompetence and carelessness. Looks like it's worth a watch - with some good quotes in this trailer.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ferit Karahan's Brother's Keeper, direct from YouTube:

Yusuf and his best friend Memo are pupils at a boarding school for Kurdish boys, up in the mountains of Eastern Anatolia. When Memo falls mysteriously ill, Yusuf is forced to struggle through the bureaucratic obstacles put up by the school's repressive authorities to try to help his friend. But by the time the adults in charge finally understand the seriousness of Memo’s condition and try to get him to a hospital, the school has been buried under a sudden, heavy snowfall. With no way out and desperate to reach help, teachers and pupils engage in a blame game where grudges, feelings of guilt and hidden secrets emerge, as time ticks mercilessly on and threatens to run out. Brother's Keeper, originally known as Okul Tirasi in Turkish, is directed by Turkish filmmaker Ferit Karahan, director of the films The Fall from Heaven, Eski Köye Yeni Adet, and The Death of Black Horses previously. The screenplay is written by Gülistan Acet and Ferit Karahan. This initially premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival last year. Altered Innocence will release Brother's Keeper in select US theaters starting October 21st, 2022 this fall. For info visit the official site.