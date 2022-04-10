Mesmerizing Trailer for Unique Film 'Los Conductos' from Colombia

"Soon the night will be so dark that no one will see anything." The US trailer is out for an experimental indie film from Colombia called Los Conductos, which just translates to The Pipelines (or The Ducts) from Spanish. This hallucinatory work of cinema reminds me of Alejandro Jodorowsky, not only in its visual style but with its poetic exploration of life. A man comes to terms with his past after satiating his greatest desire: assassinating the leader of the sect of which he was a part for years. "A cryptic portrait of a man attempting to make sense of his own past, Los Conductos offers a challenging but politically astute interrogation of violence & mysticism in Latin America that reflects similarly psychedelic quests taken [from filmmakers in] the 1970s, but with bold and novel innovations to the form." Starring Luis Felipe Lozano as Pinky. This premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, and it also played at New Directors/New Films that year. Quite accurately described as a "swirling, cryptic journey into a hellish Medellín night." This one is worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Camilo Restrepo's Los Conductos, from YouTube (via TFS):

A fever-dream of hallucinatory textures and sounds, set in Medellín, Colombia and freely inspired by a true story, the film draws on the director's extensive background in the visual arts and his previous short-film successes to tell the story of Pinky (newcomer Luis Felipe Lozano in a haunting performance), an ex cult member who is on the run. Having just freed himself from the grip of a religious sect by assassinating its leader, Pinky finds a place to squat and a job in a counterfeit t-shirt factory. Misled by his own faith, he begins to question everything. But as he tries to put the pieces of his broken life back together, violent memories return to haunt him, and they demand revenge. Los Conductos is both written and directed by Colombian filmmaker Camilo Restrepo, making his feature directorial debut with this after a few other short films previously. It first premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival. Film at Lincoln Center in NYC will debut Los Conductos starting on April 29th, 2022 later this month with more cities to follow. Intrigued?