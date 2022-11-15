New 'World of Willow' Featurette Explores the Making Of New Series

"The idea that a hero can come from everywhere, and anywhere, is beautiful – and I think that's why it's stood the test of time." Disney has revealed a making of featurette for the Willow series, a continuation of the story from the beloved 1988 fantasy movie of the same name. We already posted two other trailers for this previously, this one covers the "World of Willow" as a behind-the-scenes look. In this series, an unlikely group of heroes sets off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world. The main ensemble features Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Ruby Cruz, Amer Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley, in addition to Warwick Davis returning as the most incredible small hero Willow. This is a nice video that tries to use this marketing talk to get people excited for this, and not worried that it won't be any good. I'm hopeful because of all the people involved and Warwick's enthusiasm for returning to this character. Enjoy.

Here's the "World of Willow" featurette for Disney's series Willow, direct from Lucasfilm's YouTube:

You can rewatch the early first look for Willow here, or the first teaser trailer / second trailer here.

The story of Willow began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible. The series is being created and directed by English filmmaker Stephen Woolfenden, a TV director who has worked on episodes of "Echo Beach", "Doctor Who", "The Halcyon", "Poldark", "Outlander", "Fate: The Winx Saga", among others. With episodes written by John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan (of Solo: A Star Wars Story). The series was shot in 2021 in Wales, filming at Dragon Studios near Llanharan, Wales as a primary location. It's executive produced by Tommy Harper, Michelle Rejwan, Ron Howard, Jonathan Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy for Lucasfilm, Wendy Mericle, and Roopesh Parekh. Disney will debut the Willow series streaming on Disney+ starting November 30th, 2022 coming up. Who's in?