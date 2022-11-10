Nick Blood in Super Scary Jewish Horror Film 'The Offering' Trailer

"Bringer of misery, taker of children… It'll make you see things, feel things… that aren't real." Decal has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror titled The Offering, which first premiered at Fantastic Fest a few months ago. It's now set for release in early January. In the wake of a young Jewish girl's disappearance, the son of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his pregnant wife in hopes of reconciling with his father. Directly beneath them in the family morgue, an ancient evil with sinister plans for the unborn child lurks inside a mysterious corpse. The horror film stars Nick Blood, Emily Wiseman, Allan Corduner, and Paul Kaye. This looks crazy scary!! It earned positive reviews at the fest: "benefits from magnificent production design which interweaves character information & subtly obscured plot points whilst combining with Lorenzo Senatore’s cinematography to create a heady atmosphere." A must watch if you're a horror fan.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Oliver Park's The Offering, direct from YouTube:

In the wake of a young Jewish girl's disappearance, the son Art (Nick Blood) of a Hasidic funeral director returns home with his pregnant wife in hopes of reconciling with his father. Little do they know that directly beneath them in the family morgue, an ancient evil with sinister plans for the unborn child lurks inside a mysterious corpse. The Offering is directed by actor / filmmaker Oliver Park, making his second feature after directing A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio previously. The screenplay is written by Hank Hoffman, from a story by Hank Hoffman and Jonathan Yunger. It's produced by Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Hank Hoffman, Sam Schulte. This initially premiered at Fantastic Fest 2022 this fall, and it also played at Beyond Fest. Decal Releasing will debut Oliver Park's The Offering in select US theaters + on VOD starting January 13th, 2023 early in the New Year. Look scary? Interested?