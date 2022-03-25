Nick Cave + Warren Ellis Doc 'This Much I Know To Be True' Trailer

"We all live our lives dangerously… in a state of jeopardy, at the edge of calamity." The wise words of Nick Cave. An official trailer has arrived for the music documentary This Much I Know To Be True, the follow-up from filmmaker Andrew Dominik and their doc One More Time with Feeling from 2016. Similar in concept, but different in many other ways - including this being shot in color. This new film explores the creative relationship and songs from Nick Cave and Warren Ellis' last two studio albums, "Ghosteen" and "Carnage". It premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and will be releasing in theaters worldwide starting May. In this document of their first ever performances of these albums, filmed in spring 2021 ahead of their UK tour, we see the two, accompanied by singers and string quartet, as they nurture each song into existence. The film features a special appearance by close friend and long-term collaborator, Marianne Faithfull. It looks like another exquisite film about creating music and how intense the process is.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Dominik's doc This Much I Know To Be True, from YouTube:

Shot in colour by Andrew Dominik and with cinematography by Robbie Ryan, This Much I Know To Be True is a companion piece to Dominik’s 2016 film One More Time with Feeling. It reaches into the deep friendship and personal relationship between Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, something glimpsed in the 2014 Cave pseudo-documentary, 20,000 Days on Earth. The film will prove to be another significant moment in the journeys of musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, capturing the mood and spirit of the pair as they move through a new, optimistic phase. This Much I Know To Be True is a music doc directed by New Zealand filmmaker Andrew Dominik, director of the other Nick Cave doc One More Time with Feeling previously, as well as the films Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James, and Killing Them Softly. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. The film opens in theaters worldwide starting on May 11th, 2022 coming soon. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who's interested?