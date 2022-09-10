Nick Fury Takes on the Skrull 'Secret Invasion' in First Official Trailer

"I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want." Marvel has revealed another new trailer at D23 this weekend - for the highly anticipated MCU mini-series Secret Invasion, a sequel to the latest epic Marvel movies including Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. It's set to arrive sometime in 2023 with this first tease as our first look at any footage. In the series, Fury returns to Earth and teams up with Talos to prevent a Skrull invasion - hence the "Secret Invasion" since they are a race of alien shapeshifters. The crossover comic event series deals with this faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury, with Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull warrior Talos, Don Cheadle as "Rhodey", Cobie Smulders back as Maria Hill, plus Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Martin Freeman, and Olivia Colman. So far so good – footage is solid. I like the scruffy, bearded Fury finally ready to take on the Skrulls, I just don't know why needs to do it alone.

Here's the first official trailer for Marvel Studios' series Secret Invasion, direct from YouTube:

Secret Invasion is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in Captain Marvel. The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Secret Invasion is a Marvel Studios streaming mini-series created by Kyle Bradstreet, a producer / writer on the TV series "Borgia", "Copper" + "Mr. Robot" previously. Featuring episodes directed by Thomas Bezucha (writer and also a director of the movies Big Eden, The Family Stone, and Monte Carlo previously) and Ali Selim (director of Sweet Land, "In Treatment", and episodes of "Manhunt", "Condor", "61st Street"). With writing by Kyle Bradstreet. Produced by Jonathan Schwartz. Executive produced by Victoria Alonso, Kyle Bradstreet, Louis D'Esposito, and Kevin Feige. Disney will debut Marvel's Secret Invasion series streaming sometime in 2023 - stay tuned for the exact launch date. First impression? Is it looking like a must watch?