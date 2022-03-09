Nicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Trailer #3

"I need you to help the U.S. government." Here we go ! Lionsgate has debuted a kick ass second official trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the upcoming action comedy starring Nicolas Cage as "Nick Cage"! This is the best trailer so far. A cash-strapped Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan's birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie. He is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. Nicolas Cage stars, with Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio, and Joanna Bobin. This is the footage I was waiting to see! This is everything I was hoping for with this movie - an uber crazy setup leading to Cage realizing his potential. And that final Caaaage moment! Perfect.

Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor takes on the role of a lifetime: Nick Cage. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is directed by the filmmaker Tom Gormican, of the film That Awkward Moment previously, and the creator of "Ghosted". The screenplay is written by Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. This was originally supposed to open in early 2021. Lionsgate will release The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent in theaters exclusively starting April 22nd, 2022 this spring. Anyone excited?